Good piece.

I think it is not just social media but also digital media and what we used to call “cable news” (MSNow, Fox). They all cater to the engaged due to their revenue model, and all the better if they can help keep the engaged enraged,

I have also observed (from meeting with regulators and congressional staffers myself and being tangentially involved in corporate lobbying efforts) that it is not the staffers who write legislation.

The lobbyists/activists/special interests write the legislation (using their law firms) and hand it to the staffers who slip it into bills.

The progressive groups/NGOs are much better organized and focused than the right. Over a few decades they’ve changed our government so that pols give grants to these groups to provide “services” and in turn these groups (and their tycoon backers) donate to the pols/parties giving the grants and provide ground level support for the pols (and there is a revolving door between employees of the groups and political staffers).

While not every local pol or congressperson is leftist, their money and their engaged supported mostly come from the “groups”.

This is why an ostensible “moderate” like Biden, gets in office and his staff effectively roll out the agenda of leftist groups. Look at what is happening in Virgina- a faux moderate wins and then rolls out the leftist agenda.

The right is a little less monolithic. There isn’t necessarily a natural affinity or shared agenda amongst, say, banks

, pharma companies and oil companies in the way that greens, open borders and teachers union groups might align and ally. Even within an industry, individual companies have their own agenda a s own legislative desires that might conflict with a competitor in the same industry.

“MAGA” doesn’t really have government funded NGOs working at the local and state levels- it is associated more with Trump and his supporters. It strikes fear in the hearts of non-MAGA Repubs, who worry about getting primaried, but it is not a well-oiled, well-funded grift like we have on the left. It is unclear in what form it will survive after Trump’s term is over, particularly (as NS notes) when he alienates many of his supporters.

As someone who is not particularly political - I have policy ideas but I have no party allegiance, have never donated to a pol or party and also celebrity-worship of pols turns my stomach- I don’t see the extreme left or right giving way to the more moderate objectives of the disinterested populace

I see MaGA eroding after Trump and a battle between populist and corporatist Repubs , which will be won by corporatist Repubs pretending to be populist.

On the left, they will put forward moderate sounding candidates who will be entirely in hock to the groups and enact leftist agendas. See also Biden, Virginia, NJ, Gavin, etc

Your choice will be between a conservative cosplaying as a populist or a radical cosplaying as a moderate.

The first thing to note is that the progressive failure you describe (breaking things, creating chaos) creates strong support for right wing extremism.

And right wing extremism, at least as ineptly practiced by Trump's administration, creates similar support for left wing extremism.

And in each case, moderates pretty much have to follow their extremists. Those anti-ICE protesters might be standing for vastly more extreme positions than I would ever support, but hey, fuck masked government agents shooting protesters and ignoring all manner of the law.

For me, it is a little unclear what your piece is implying. That both extremes are failing, so moderates will inherit the earth? Or that both extremes are failing, so America is pretty much screwed?

At the moment, I lean very much towards the latter. I am quite sure that the majority of Americans actually prefer moderation, but contrary to myth, majority doesn't rule.

In large part, it's the technological shift in mass communications. It's not just that social media "provides these extremists a platform in which their emotionally charged messages are more likely to go viral than messages of positivity and reason." It's that almost everyone is more drawn to the sensational, the outrageous, the enraging. Which is why The Washington Post did fine under Bezos during Trump I but fell apart during Biden -- extreme, attention-grabbing crap is the lifeblood of media and politics in this era.

But yeah, at this point, power positions like congressional staffers and legacy media writers and influencers are filled with people committed to various forms of extremism. Once the print era got into high gear, illiterate people simply didn't matter much, regardless of fine words about all being created equal. Now it's a different era and a different set of people do (and do not) matter. And it's hard for print people to wrap their heads around, because they (we) analyze in terms of policies and majorities and rationality and so on.

