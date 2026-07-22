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Morten Hansen's avatar
Morten Hansen
5h

I think you brush over the conquests of the USSR (you write: "What Stalin mostly didn’t do was conquer and expand the USSR’s territory."). Sure, compared to the already vast territory of the USSR, pre-WWII, that might be somewhat true but it certainly does not feel like that to Estonians, Latvians or Lithuanians whose independent countries were swallowed by Stalin or to Poland which saw its border move quite a bit westwards.

It took 46 years for the Baltics to regain their freedom but the eastern parts of Poland, pre-WWII, seem forever lost.

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Yaw's avatar
Yaw
4h

2 things about the Rwanda genocide & the Congo wars:

1) Yes the Hutu Power had a hateful ethnic ideology, but that kind of understates it. What made the Rwanda genocide so awful besides ethnic hatred was the Hutu sense of historical grievance which the Hutu felt was justified. Hutu ideology was based on "you oppressed us, so now it's own turn".

Before colonialism, Hutu were historically serfs to Tutsi aristocrats. In fact, Hutu-Tutsi were more historically caste systems more than races. The Germans, and later Belgians more-or-less racialized the caste system. Though Razib Khan, the geneticist had done some research showing that there is some genetic variation from Hutu and Tutsi. But basically, if you had more cows you were a Tutsi, Rich people were cattle herders and if you didn't how cows, you were a farmer, or a Hutu. The Hutu were serfs of Tutsi. In pre-colonial Rwanda, there was Uburetwa, a system of bonded labor, tied Hutu farmers to Tutsi patrons through the ubuhake patron-client relationship.

When the Hutu created their ideology under the Parahutu party, they would mention how they were serfs/servants under Tutsi for centuries. Basically, using historical grievance to justify being an asshole. Literally before independence, the Hutu kicked out 100K Tutsi into neighboring Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, and Congo and refused to take them back.

It also didn't help that after independence, Burundi was a Tutsi Monarchy while Rwanda was a Hutu Republic, and they used to trade places ethnically cleansing the other group, and they would use the other country as a scapegoat to say "see this is why you can't have THEM RULE!"

2) While the Hutu government did cause the Rwanda genocide. The 2nd Congo War had a pull and push factor. The Hutu killers fled to East Congo and attacked Rwanda from there. So, Kagame and Museveni of Uganda invaded East Congo to stop their attacks, which kickstarted the Congo Wars.

We need to step back. What happened first was during the genocide, France had a UN mandate for peacekeeping and they made the blue zone in southwest Rwanda. Hutu refugees and genocidaires left the zone and entered East Congo because they thought they were going to be killed by Kagame. In East Congo there was then refugee camps were Hutu lived and the Hutu genocidaires attacked Rwanda from East Congo.

Kagame told the West "bro I am going to enter Congo unless you help me", the West didn't do anything. So Kagame and Museveni of Uganda (who had his own issues with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in East Congo) worked with a Congolese warlord and smuggler named Laurent Kabila to overthrow Mobutu and then Kabila would be Kagame and Museveni's Lackey to remove the Hutu murderers and ADF. They removed Mobutu and killed some genocidaires, but 250K congolese in the east died. That was the first Congo War.

The 2nd Congo war was when Kabila betrayed Kagame and Museveni, allowed the Hutu to kill Congolese Tutsi (called Banyamulenge), and didn't help Kagame remove the remaining Hutu genocidaires. As a result, Kagame took matters into his own hands causing the cluster fuck of the 2nd congo war causing 5M deaths (most deaths were actually disease and famine).

You can learn more in depth about Rwanda here:

pre-colonial & colonial: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-geopolitical-history-4cf

1960s to Rwandan Civil War: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-geopolitical-history-fce

Rwanda Genocide & 1st Congo War: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-geopolitical-history-989

2nd Congo war to Present: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-geopolitical-history-174

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