Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

Thanks so much for this essay, Noah - it is a tonic for a tired and frustrated mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tim G.'s avatar
Tim G.
2h

Noah, I already see a positive future for us libs/progs taking shape in the abundance agenda, in the turn away of the worst wokey excesses, and, especially, in the success of liberal/progressive governance where I live in Massachusetts. Construction and real estate prices are way too high in Mass. But otherwise I think the state (and maybe the Northeast generally) shows that progressive government (plus Puritanism?) can work. We have good schools, well-functioning state and local governments, low crime and are making a credible push toward a lower greenhouse gas future. If Mass can crack the construction and real estate problem—and both Gov. Healy and Boston Mayor Wu are trying—that'll be a big win for those of us on the left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture