Simon Safferson
1h

I have anon accounts at Twitter, Bluesky, Truth Social, reddit and I can't say that there is any serious discussion on any of the main channels or topics on any of the sites.

I look at the replies that Mark Cuban gets on Bluesky for trying to hold real conversations and its basically everyone just screaming into his face telling him he is the worst person ever for being a billionaire (regardless of topic posted)

Twitter is basically Elon's playground now for his "free speech" which restricts views that might be unfavorable to his brand, companies and politics.

Truth social is basically a cult member zone for everything MAGA related. Every reply and post that I have seen on the platform is basically propaganda for the administration.

Reddits main sub-reddits idea of "discussions" is to post favorable links for progressive websites (that nobody clicks on) and every comment is basically to call everyone who they disagree with a nazi or a facist.

For all the talk that people say they use social media for (expand their knowledge, connect with other people etc) it seems to just radicalize people based on whatever platform you use.

And the amount of bots and foreign agents trying to stir things up just makes most places awful to be in.

To be honest, the less time spent on social media, the better I feel. And I question every day why don't I just delete all social media and read news/blogs instead.

Youtube would probably the hardest to quit though.

PF
2h

There was an old Dilbert comic strip making fun of Trump, with one panel having 3 Trump-looking dudes shouting "You're fired!" to one another.

Would do just as well for making fun of cancel culturists if it said "You're cancelled!"

