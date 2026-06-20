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David's avatar
David
6h

I’m taking my three kids, ages 14, 12, and 10, to Japan for a couple of weeks. One reason I chose Japan is that they’re old enough to begin noticing that another successful modern society can organize everyday life around norms and assumptions quite different from the ones they know in the United States, including the kind of attentiveness to context captured by the idea of “reading the air.”

I’d be interested in any advice from Hiroko or other readers about experiences, places, or even small things to pay attention to that might help kids this age notice and engage with that aspect of Japan, without turning the trip into a forced educational exercise.

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Rita Bubniak's avatar
Rita Bubniak
7h

This comment is about America and how immigration affects us. The pursuit of wealth and opportunity, as well as freedom from oppression, have been significant drivers of the creation of American society…at least as much as, if not more, than freedom of religion. We are such a hodgepodge of different ethnicities that it’s difficult to imagine one common religion creating the sense of shared values that Douthat seems to yearns for. Now that resources are more costly and the standard of living is dropping for many native born Americans, religion and ancestry are increasingly being used as a litmus test for being American. Our identity crisis is exacerbated by the fact that we embrace a form of capitalism that requires a constant stream of hard work, risk taking, and creative thinking…the kind of thing immigrants have brought to us in abundance. This is the rub.

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