Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
5h

The V-DEM’s 2026 report has more than a hint of hysteria about it. The idea that the UK is no more liberal than Argentina or the US because we use the law to protect vulnerable groups from verbal attacks, is ludicrous. If you can say it, you can do it - and somebody will end up doing it. Once you get it into your heads that words are a category of action, you may be able to avoid sleepwalking into genuine autocracy.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jon's avatar
Jon
4h

Hitler probably did want to be the only dictator but that didn't motivate the invasion of Russia, I don't think.

Molotov-Ribbentrop was only ever intended by Hitler to be a temporary arrangement to avoid having to fight simultaneously on Western and Eastern fronts. Germany was historically wary of Russia and with the non-aggression pact Hitler was following received wisdom about what to do when you go to war with other countries - make a good 'peace' deal with Russia to stop them taking advantage of your being militarily distracted.

When Hitler invaded Russia it was because of his ideological belief that Slavs were untermenschen and their lands forfeit to Germany's geopolitical need for land to the east. Communism was Nazism's natural ideological enemy. And more pressingly he needed their resources - in particular, agricultural output from Southern Russia - if Germany was going to get through another harsh winter.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture