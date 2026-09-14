Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taymon A. Beal's avatar
Taymon A. Beal
4h

I strongly recommend Zvi Mowshowitz's blog post analyzing the current moment of AI existential safety going mainstream: https://thezvi.wordpress.com/2026/09/11/jacob-coxon-warns-of-human-extinction-and-triggers-a-preference-cascade/

In particular, he gets into more detail on the question of why this particular moment (triggered by the resignation of a guy nobody had heard of) was when it happened. He also addresses the skeptics who want an explanation of how superintelligent AI would go about killing us, and explains why this question isn't really answerable in a way they'll find satisfying. (Pithiest quote is from Rob Miles: "Look, all I’m asking is that you tell me a specific, detailed story about AI killing everyone, that doesn’t sound to me like science fiction.")

Reply
Share
1 reply
Russ S. Chien's avatar
Russ S. Chien
4h

Bad idea! Bad idea! Bad idea! Absolutely NOT.

An "AI-driven demonstration cyberattack"? It’s genuinely hard to believe that this is the prescription Noah Smith is pitching!

Consider this first: even before the AI era, major powers like the US, China, and Russia already possessed vast cyberattack capabilities. Don't doubt it for a second—the capability to launch massive cyberattacks is already widespread. Leaving aside high-level espionage like penetrating national defense systems or stealing private bank data, even basic DDoS attacks capable of knocking out airports, power grids, and banking services at scale are not technically difficult. This is common knowledge.

So here is the question: why do these attacks only hit the news sporadically, usually accompanied by vague, mutual accusations of "suspected" state sponsorship? Why haven't they become a daily reality?

It is NOT a question of technical capability! It is precisely because the political consequences of such hostile acts are catastrophic. They are effectively bracketed in the same escalation tier as missile strikes. The severe, mutually assured fallout is the exact reason it hasn't happened yet! This same logic explains why nuclear-armed states haven't launched nuclear strikes—is it because they lack the "capability"?

This is a profoundly dangerous narrative. With the rise of AI, do you really think China isn't aware that these attack capabilities will multiply exponentially? Do they really need the US to "remind" them via a staged breach just to bring them to the AI pacing table?

I think Noah has completely missed the mark here. The AI arms race is strikingly similar to the nuclear arms race. The true terror lies in the unconditional proliferation of apocalyptic capabilities—when 200 nations, or a rogue lab hidden in some dark corner of the world, all gain access to it. The US, China, and the rest of the UN P5 are already terrified of this exact prospect, and that existential threat alone provides more than enough leverage for them to negotiate and cooperate.

Good lord, you do not launch a mock strike on a rival’s strategic defense just to "show them what you can do" and force them to negotiate. That is artificially engineering a modern-day Cuban Missile Crisis—only this time recklessly initiated by the US, assuming Trump were to take Noah's advice seriously!

Reply
Share
7 replies by Noah Smith and others
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture