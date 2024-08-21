The Democrats embraced patriotism after all
One party is actively trying to leave the 2010s behind. The other is doubling down.
Anyone watching the Democratic convention in Chicago right now must be struck by the intense patriotism on display. American flags are everywhere. Convention-goers hold up signs saying “USA”. The delegate roll call celebrated every state in turn. A montage showed triumphant scenes from the history of America — the building of the railroads, the conquest of the Great Depression, World War 2 — with flags waving in every scene. The recital of the Pledge of Allegiance was particularly touching:
A lot of Democrats watching the convention have been deeply affected by the patriotic motif. Just a few examples:
If you have any doubts, just watch this video of a recent speech by Harris’ running mate Tim Walz. Walz declares:
Those tens of thousands across this country showed up for the very same reason that you took — you could have been anywhere on a beautiful Nebraska Saturday in late summer, but you chose to be here. For the most beautiful and simple reason — you love this country.
At 1:42 in the video, the crowd breaks into chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”.
I can’t tell you how gratified and happy I am to see this. Almost three years ago, I wrote a post called “Try Patriotism”, in which I pointed out that there was a silent majority of Americans who love their country and who weren’t being particularly well-represented by either party’s vision. I predicted that the first party who embraced patriotic messaging wholeheartedly would reap major electoral benefits:
Where did I get this idea? As is so often the case, I got it from a Rick Perlstein book. In The Invisible Bridge, Perlstein argues that the bicentennial celebration of 1976 reminded Americans who had become disillusioned after Vietnam, Watergate, and a wave of assassinations that they loved their country after all. The politician who capitalized most effectively on this, of course, was Ronald Reagan. I wrote my post because I wanted the mantle of patriotism to be seized by Democrats this time, instead of waiting around for another Reagan to emerge on the right.
Watching this Democratic convention, I feel like my wish came true.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Noahpinion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.