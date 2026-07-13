Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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Treeamigo's avatar
Treeamigo
7h

If you have kids and value privacy, space, quiet,good public schools and uncrowded green spaces, then the burbs are the way to go

Wasting money on restaurants or door dash 3-5x a week is a yuppie thing, not a family thing,

If you are rich, have “help”, can pay for private school and one partner can manage the helicopter parenting and “enrichment” activities for kids, then sure, Cities can be great (and that describes the life of some “urban experts”), but not in NYC. I’d recommend London where you can be 30 minutes from the City and have a garden and birdsong (not just pigeons).

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Eric Goodemote's avatar
Eric Goodemote
7h

One pet peeve of mine related to anti-suburb sentiment is the enormous pile of media portrayals from when I was younger like Weeds, Desperate Housewives, American Beauty, and Serial Mom thinking they're edgy and clever for saying "the suburbs aren't wholesome as you THINK!" when they were just recycling a trope that was already stale by then.

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