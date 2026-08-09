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John Springer's avatar
John Springer
5m

There's a fourth implicit assumption: that some ill-defined "policymakers" can control anything. I think not. The policies will be set by those with the resources to execute them, which means people like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, neither of whom give a whit about politicians. Technologies - knowledge - knows no artificial boundaries. The oligarchs will take it wherever it can thrive, and use it to maximize control and wealth, maybe by making good, maybe by extortion. But they will own it.

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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
17m

Pacing sounds really good. The problem is how to get China to go along, and how do you verify that they are pacing? Answer those two and could easily agree to the idea.

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