Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW's avatar
KW
11h

"But it’s a mistake to think that the long arc of history bends toward whatever progressive activists are currently pushing for."

Thank you for this. This has been a tough one for me to deprogram from over the past decade. For so much of my life, I've thought "The Left is always correct, and you're on the wrong side of history if you disagree."

But no. Sometimes the left is correct and sometimes it isn't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JSwiffer's avatar
JSwiffer
11h

I don't know, when I see a complex statistics argument that goes back and forth sometimes eyeballing helps provide some clarity.

When Joe Manchin ran in 2012 he was +24 and Obama was -26. Show me a leftist who can outrun a very popular president by 50 points and I'll take Bonica's results more seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture