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drewc's avatar
drewc
8hEdited

EV only household with 13 kW of solar and 60kWh of whole home backup! We're good and haven't thought about driving range or gas or energy prices in years.

Panels, racking, wiring, DC String Inverter - $15,000. Batteries $8,000. Based King Joseph Robinette Biden and the Democratic Party got me a 30% discount on that via the IRA, so net price was ~$16,000. Payback period of 4-6 years given our electric usage and cost. I also got the benefit of experiencing the world's lowest observed post-pandemic inflation rate thanks to Joe Biden. Even then the price and payback period makes sense.

Tesla Model Y also had a tax credit, and we picked up a Chevy Bolt EUV for the second EV. Both have been absolutely flawless. We regularly drive across the country in the Tesla and doing so is a completely thoughtless process. EVs just work no matter where you live. I would recommend Mr. Technology Connection's recent video, to all the many doubters in the comments, because you're all just plain wrong even after reading Noah's data. "You are being misled about renewable energy technology" https://youtu.be/KtQ9nt2ZeGM?si=tlMJZ2GC9cnawQiY

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Quy Ma's avatar
Quy Ma
8hEdited

There's something uniquely American about having the solution sitting right there and actively choosing not to use it.

The price volatility chart says it all. One line bounces around like a heart monitor, the other one barely moves. And we picked the heart monitor. I say this as someone who drives a gas car because the only real EV option for a while was Tesla, and I don't want a Tesla.

What does it actually take to get people to switch when the alternatives still feel limited?

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