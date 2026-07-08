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Alex Potts's avatar
Alex Potts
11h

There's always this motte-and-bailey between "GDP isn't everything" and "GDP is totally meaningless", that makes GDP critics infuriating to debate.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
10h

Noah it’s not necessarily relevant to this post but it’s insanely hypocritical for Vance to be proselytizing about a return to Christian family values by rejecting material comforts, a life of consumption, prestige, and creature comforts. Does he realize that his boss, the POTUS, spends almost 100% of his time pursuing exactly those things, while blatantly abusing his wealth and trampling on any notion of family values. Vance’s arguments and diatribes are absolutely worthless nonsense.

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