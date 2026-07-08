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“Her belly may be full, but her spirit will be empty.” — Captain Picard

Usually, these “GDP is actually good” posts start with a big disclaimer — an acknowledgement of all the things GDP doesn’t measure, all the reasons that measuring GDP is an inexact science, and all the ways that we need to improve society other than just making the GDP line go up. If you want a standard wonky explanation of why GDP is a useful number, here’s one that I wrote four years ago:

Today I’m going to do something a little different. I’m going to tell you what I think the debate over GDP is really about.

Free trade usually raises GDP. Immigration, done right, raises GDP. Rightists in America want less free trade and less immigration. But every time they propose restricting trade and immigration, someone — either libertarian business/econ types on their own side, or moderate liberals on the other side — says “That will make America poorer!”. So they want some way to neutralize this objection, so they can do things that will, in fact, make America poorer.

So America’s right borrowed an argument from the European left. The European left favors degrowth, and another term for degrowth is “making GDP go down on purpose”. So naturally, they’re always trying to find reasons to denigrate GDP as a metric of human flourishing (see here, here, and here for examples). The American right is simply tweaking these arguments to make them more appealing to their own base.

JD Vance, who has emerged as the consensus leader of the New Right, makes a bunch of these anti-GDP arguments in his new book. For example, he uses the example of Japan to point out that unobserved quality differences in non-traded products can make it difficult to compare GDP across countries:

If you’re focused on GDP, a $6 pint of Japanese strawberries is no different from a $6 pint of American strawberries. If you’re focused on dollars and cents, each contributes equally to the economic indicators. But if everyone in Japan eats better strawberries than everyone in America, the economic indicators have failed to measure something meaningful.

This is actually a good argument, and I’ve made it myself many times in the past. I’m in Japan right now, and there actually are a lot of little things that make Japanese products and services a bit nicer than their American counterparts — clean tables at Starbucks, slightly better-tasting food, and so on. Economists who try to adjust for quality differences end up catching some of these things, but probably miss most of them. That ends up creating a problem for GDP comparisons between countries. And it’s only one of many such problems. Comparing lifestyles in countries where life is very different is just a difficult thing to do.

But instead of simply noting that economics is hard, JD Vance uses this good argument as a reason to bash the entire field of economics:

When I got back home, a friend asked me if I learned anything on my trip to Japan. “Yes,” I replied snidely. “Maybe economics is just fake.”

When you read some of Vance’s other arguments against GDP, his agenda becomes clearer:

[A]s the decline of Christianity has left us without a shared moral language, economics has stepped into the vacuum. We pretend there are scientific answers to questions of values. Take one of the major issues of the 2024 campaign and a significant focus of our time in the White House: Should our trade policy be oriented around protecting domestic industries and jobs or around ensuring a short-term supply of cheap consumer goods?

This idea — that economists urge values of base consumerism on society, and ignore other moral considerations — is common in European leftist discourse. But instead of urging us to care more about inequality, power, and so on, as European leftists do, Vance wants us to care more about spiritual elevation, morality, community — i.e., things that the American right cares about. He goes on to write:

[W]e now live in a society almost blinded to considerations outside of the economic. This way of thinking is inherently opposed to the Christian way, which demands more focus on people…Take, for instance, the time we spend with our children…Domestic labor—that done by moms and dads—if unpaid, is uncounted in measures like GDP. When I leave work to spend time with my children, when I cook them dinner or argue with them about eating their carrots, I am engaged in economically unproductive work. No money changes hands, so it doesn’t show up in our national figures. By contrast, if I left for dinner at 6 p.m. and returned to work until midnight while paying a total stranger to look after my kid, my contribution to GDP would be much higher.

and:

If you step away from the glory of economic statistics, so much of American life has gone wrong. An influx of prescription opioids became a flood of synthetic opioids, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths each year and a declining life expectancy among a substantial portion of our society. We have made great progress on reducing infant mortality, but we send our children into a world—even in the physical security of their own homes—that bombards them with images and influences that have left them isolated, depressed, and increasingly at risk of self-harm. We are more disconnected, lonely, and isolated, even in the midst of historic levels of material comfort. All this economic abundance coexists with intense spiritual misery. We orient people toward a life of consumption. We tell them to find meaning in the home they buy, the money they earn, the prestige of their job. We bombard them with all manner of creature comforts, and add their consumption—price club mega-size junk—to our national GDP. We use that GDP as a yardstick for our broader society, which is why it’s possible for false prophet economists to argue the American Dream is healthy even as suicide and addiction rates soar and the laughter of children fades from our streets.

Some of these arguments are — in my opinion — reasonable. A culture of overwork can boost GDP, at least in the short term, at the expense of quality time with family. This is actually a common argument of the center-left, which is why liberals have long fought — often successfully — for more paid family leave and other policies that reduce GDP slightly in exchange for more quality time with family. Whether this has increased birth rates isn’t clear — the evidence is very mixed — but it’s a very popular policy.

Other arguments are clearly mistaken. Over-prescription of opioids has clearly reduced GDP, by a massive amount. Yes, selling a bunch of opioid painkillers to Americans raises GDP by a few billion dollars, but this is vastly outweighed by the trillions of dollars of GDP that we lose from having a bunch more people addicted to painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl. Here’s the Philadelphia Fed in 2023:

There is growing evidence that the opioid epidemic has harmed many aspects of the real economy, including the labor market, consumer finance, and municipal finance. According to analyses from the Council of Economic Advisers’ 2019 report, the annual (nominal) economic cost of the opioid epidemic, including the cost of lives lost, is estimated at about $700 billion (roughly 3.4 percent of GDP) in 2018 alone, and over $2.5 trillion from 2015 to 2018. [emphasis mine]

So if you care about GDP, you should view curbing opioid and opiate abuse as a huge priority! Vance is simply not thinking about this very clearly.

But Vance’s real problem is that he conflates correlation with causation. In words that could have come straight from the mouth of a European degrowther, he rails against “creature comforts”, “consumption”, and “price club mega-size junk”. But nowhere does he explain why depriving Americans of these creature comforts would give them closer-knit families, a stronger sense of morality, stronger communities, reduced loneliness, and so on.

Why would taking away Americans’ large houses, SUVs, big-screen TVs, or central air conditioning make them spiritually richer? Modern Europe — which JD Vance spends much of his time railing against — lacks most of these things. And yet America has higher fertility rates than Europe, we go to church much more, and we have a much more robust social conservative movement. Europe has also been far more restrictive of speech that criticizes Islam, as Vance repeatedly notes. Yes, America has been trending away from social conservatism and Christianity in recent decades, but so has Europe, and the gap remains. Other developed countries in East Asia — most of which are moderately poorer than the U.S. in GDP terms — are extremely secular.

What about America’s past? We were much poorer in the 1950s, yet we went to church a lot more, had larger families, and so on. If you took away the material gains we’ve made since then, would we go back to tradwives and bowling leagues and lawn parties and Sunday church and 4 kids per family?

Perhaps, but it’s doubtful. Remember that the 1950s and 1960s were the culmination of a long upswing of community, religiosity, and so on in American society — something the sociologist Robert Putnam has documented extensively. Church attendance rose:

Fertility was on the upswing too:

And if you believe Putnam’s numbers, social solidarity increased all throughout the early 20th century:

It’s important to remember that this all came during the most robust and rapid period of GDP growth that America has ever seen. Over the period in which our social solidarity was soaring, our GDP per capita nearly tripled:

It was during this time that Americans got many of the “creature comforts” that Vance despises — the single-family homes, the cars, the televisions, the lawns, and so on. The image of that material prosperity, depicted in glossy ads and paintings from the time, is a powerful part of 1950s nostalgia.

In fact, many economists argue that one big cause of the Baby Boom was the fact that economic growth — bigger houses, better medical care, new labor-saving devices like washing machines, refrigerators, and vacuums, and so on — made it easier and cheaper to raise kids. This is from a relevant Works in Progress article by Anvar Sarygulov & Phoebe Arslanagic-Little:

Parenthood rapidly became much easier and safer between the 1930s and 1950s. The spread of labour-saving devices in the home such as washing machines and fridges made raising children easier; improvements in medicine making childbirth safer; and easier access to housing made it cheaper to house larger families… [H]ousehold electrification paved the way for other technologies, including home refrigeration…By the 1940s, electric washing machines were becoming normal in middle class homes…Between 1936 and 1956, America’s maternal death rate fell by 94 percent, from 51 deaths per 10,000 live births to under 3…[M]edical advances, which were being made across the West, radically reduced the most serious potential cost faced by prospective mothers: life itself… Alongside strides forward in household and medical technology…[I]t became easier to secure a home in which to raise children. The number of houses built soared across the West after World War Two…This house-building bonanza led to sharp rises in homeownership rates. The golden thread linking the phenomena that comprise the triple mechanism we describe above – advances in household technology, progress in medical technology, and easier access to housing – is that they together sharply reduced the cost of having children. [emphasis mine]

If you like the kind of society we had in 1960, you can’t ignore the story of how we got to 1960. The answer was “economic growth”. This, combined with the examples of Europe and Asia, is why there’s no reason to believe that forcing Americans to be poorer — taking away the “creature comforts” Vance despises — would lead us to suddenly rediscover the value of community, family, and religion.

Now it’s worth noting that if you were to decrease America’s GDP to poor-country levels — below $15,000 per person, as opposed to over $90,000 today — you might be able to raise fertility. That’s how low you have to go before most countries have fertility above replacement level:

Chart by Mikael Häggström via Wikimedia Commons

Countries with a basically pre-modern standard of living — where many women can’t read or write, and infant mortality is so high that families have to have many kids as a form of insurance — tend to have above-replacement fertility (though some don’t). But even this law is weakening, as fertility rates in Sub-Saharan Africa plunge, so even that extreme level of GDP reduction would probably fail to restore high fertility over the long run. Also, I kind of doubt that JD Vance wants to force Americans to live lives similar to those lived in Sub-Saharan Africa.

What about JD Vance’s preferred policies — trade protectionism and immigration reduction? Would those restore American community, family, and religion, at the expense of a bit of GDP? As I said earlier, that’s actually what I think this whole debate is really about.

On trade, you’ve seen Trump explicitly make the argument that Americans are going to need to suffer a bit of material deprivation in order to achieve the administration’s goals:

But how will doing this restore community, family, etc.? Presumably you could make an argument that protectionism will bring back good manufacturing jobs, which will then give men the confidence and social standing they need to get married and have kids. There’s just one big problem with this, though: Trump’s trade policy doesn’t actually increase the number of good manufacturing jobs. We’ve lost manufacturing jobs since Trump took office last year!

In fact, Trump’s tariffs are hurting the U.S. manufacturing sector, by raising the cost of intermediate goods. Economists understand this pretty well; JD Vance, who thinks “economics is just fake”, does not seem to understand it.

How about immigration? Rightists will endlessly cite Robert Putnam’s finding that diversity reduces social trust in American communities. But as Bryan Caplan and many others have pointed out, the effect size is tiny — in Putnam’s research, going from zero diversity to maximum diversity reduces social trust by the equivalent of 1 point on a 100-point scale. This suggests that all the mass deportations in the world won’t move the needle on American community and togetherness.

In other words, JD Vance’s crusade against GDP is a cargo cult. Sure, GDP doesn’t measure “the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages,” to use Robert F. Kennedy’s famous words. But that doesn’t mean that making Americans poorer will make their poetry more beautiful or their marriages stronger. Nor does it mean that policies that also happen to make us a bit poorer, like immigration reduction or tariffs, are any more likely to strengthen our society.

In a famous episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation — my favorite TV show of all time — Captain Picard castigates an alien for turning his society into a fascist empire. When the alien responds that the fascist government’s forced modernization program raised his daughter out of poverty, Picard responds with the beautiful quote at the top of this post: “Her belly may be full, but her spirit will be empty.” But was Picard arguing that it was the full bellies themselves that emptied the people’s spirits? Was he merely arguing that the fascist empire ought to become a poorer fascist empire, in order to restore the virtue of the people? Only a fool would think so.

Look, I also want America to have a stronger society. I want us to have more kids. I want us to have more stable families. I want us to have closer-knit communities, better moral values, etc. But that doesn’t mean the New Right knows how to get us there. So far, the New Right has built nothing — no new community organizations or institutions, no religious revival, nothing that would knit our society together. It has merely thrashed and thrashed against modernity, with no plan for a replacement. JD Vance’s crusade against GDP is simply more of the same.

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