Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RT's avatar
RT
8h

Tossing off Europe and other alternatives in a single sentence isn't convincing.

Yes, Japan's a great choice. But as Noah likes to point out, competing with China will be an 'all of the above' solution for the US. Europe has great shipyards, and they aren't occupied fighting Russia. Mexico and Canada are the most integrated into the American system, and Canada has shipyards, and mostly needs capital.

Trump pissing off 'all of the above' is of course the worst grand strategic posture the US has had in at least a century.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Shine's avatar
Shine
9hEdited

Why would Japan (or any country) want to get even deeper into the American orbit? The reward so far seems to have been bullying and abandonment. Incremental distancing and eventual severance ought to be the goal for any rational actor.

(And if anyone thinks we’ll be back to regular programming in 3 years, just look at the political pipeline on the younger end. Future US leaders may be actual 4channers/groypers/etc. and we’ll look back fondly on the days when they were merely Trumpy.)

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture