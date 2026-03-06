Art by Nano Banana 2

If you haven’t heard about the fight between the AI company Anthropic and the U.S. Department of War, you should read about it, because it could be critical for our future — as a nation, but also as a species.

Anthropic, along with OpenAI, is one of the two leading AI model-making companies. OpenAI has very narrowly led the race in terms of most capabilities for most of the past few years, but Anthropic is beginning to win the race in terms of business adoption:

This is because of Anthropic’s different business model. It focused more on AI for coding than on chatbots in general, and also focused on partnering with businesses to help them use AI. This may pay eventual dividends in terms of capabilities, if Anthropic beats OpenAI to the goal of recursive AI self-improvement. And it’s already paying dividends in the form of faster revenue growth:

Anthropic had partnered with the Department of War — previously the Department of Defense — since the Biden years. But the company — which is known for its more values-oriented culture — has begun to clash with the Trump Administration in recent months. The administration sees Anthropic as “woke” due to its concern over the morality of things like autonomous drone swarms and AI-based mass surveillance.

The fight boiled over a week ago, when the administration stopped working with Anthropic, switched to working with OpenAI, and designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk”. The supply-chain move was a pretty dire threat — if enforced rigorously, it could cut Anthropic off from working with companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google, which could kill the company outright. But like many Trump administration moves, it appears to have been more of a threat than an all-out attack — Anthropic has now resumed talks with the military, and it seems likely that they’ll come to some sort of agreement in the end.

But bad blood remains. Trump recently boasted that he “fired [Anthropic] like dogs”. Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, released a memo accusing OpenAI of lying to the public about its dealings with the DoW, said that OpenAI had given Trump “dictator-style praise”, and asserted that Anthropic’s concern was related to the DoW’s desire to use AI for mass surveillance.

What’s actually going on here? The easiest way to look at this is as a standard American partisan food-fight. Anthropic is more left-coded than the other AI companies, and the Trump administration hates anything left-coded. This probably explains most of the general public’s reaction to the dispute — if you ask your liberal friends what they think of the issue, they’ll probably support Anthropic, whereas your conservative friends will tend to support the DoW. Marc Andreessen probably put it best:

(The converse is also true.)

The Trump administration itself may also see this as a culture-war issue, as well as a struggle for control. But, at least in my own judgement, Anthropic itself is unlikely to see it this way. Anthropic itself is not committed to progressive values writ large so much as it’s committed to the idea of AI alignment.

Like almost everyone in the AI model-making industry, Anthropic’s employees believe that they are literally creating a god, and that this god will come into its full existence sooner rather than later. But my experience talking to employees of both companies has suggested that there’s a cultural difference between how the two think about their role in this process. Whereas — generally speaking — OpenAI employees tend to want to create the most capable and powerful god they can, as fast as they can, Anthropic employees tend to focus more on creating a benevolent god.

My intuition, therefore, suggests that Anthropic’s true concern — or at least, one of its major concerns — was that Trump’s Department of War would accidentally inculcate AI with anti-human values, increasing the chances of a future misaligned AGI that would be more likely to see humanity as a threat. In other words, I suspect the issue here was probably more about fear of Skynet, and less about specific Trump policies, than people outside Anthropic realize.

But anyway, beyond both political differences and concerns about misaligned AGI, I think this situation illustrates a fundamental and inevitable conflict between human institutions — the nation-state and the corporation.

The nation-state must have a monopoly on the use of force

One view is that the Department of War’s attempts to coerce Anthropic represents an erosion of democracy — the encroachment of government power into the private sphere. Dean Ball wrote a well-read and very well-written post espousing this view:

Some excerpts:

At some point during my lifetime—I am not sure when—the American republic as we know it began to die…I am not saying this [Anthropic] incident “caused” any sort of republican death, nor am I saying it “ushered in a new era.”…[I]t simply made the ongoing death more obvious…I consider the events of the last week a kind of death rattle of the old republic… The Trump Administration has a point: it does not sound right that private corporations can impose limitations on the military’s use of technology. …Anthropic is essentially using the contractual vehicle to impose what feel less like technical constraints and more like policy constraints on the military…It is probably the case that the military should not agree to terms like this, and private firms should not try to set them…But the Biden Administration did agree to those terms, and so did the Trump Administration, until it changed its mind…The contract was not illegal, just perhaps unwise, and even that probably only in retrospect… The Department of War’s rational response here would have been to cancel Anthropic’s contract and make clear, in public, that such policy limitations are unacceptable…But this is not what DoW did. Instead, DoW…threatened to designate Anthropic a supply chain risk. This is a power reserved exclusively for firms controlled by foreign adversary interests, such as Huawei…The fact that [Hegseth’s actual actions are] unlikely to be lethal (only very bloody) does not change the message sent to every investor and corporation in America: do business on our terms, or we will end your business… This strikes at a core principle of the American republic…private property…[T]here is no difference in principle between this and the message DoW is sending. There is no such thing as private property. If we need to use it for national security, we simply will…This threat will now hover over anyone who does business with the government… With each passing presidential administration, American policymaking becomes yet more unpredictable, thuggish, arbitrary, and capricious—a gradual descent into madness.

Alex Karp of Palantir made the opposite case the other day, in his characteristically pithy way:

If Silicon Valley believes we’re going to take everyone’s white collar jobs AND screw the military…If you don’t think that’s going to lead to the nationalization of our technology— you’re retarded.

Karp gets at the fundamental fact that what we’re seeing is a power struggle between the corporation and the nation-state. But the truth is that it’s not just an issue of messaging, or of jobs, or of compliance with the military — it’s about who has the ultimate power in our society.

Ben Thompson of Stratechery makes this case. He points out that what we are effectively seeing is a power struggle between the private corporation and the nation-state. He points out that although the Trump administration’s actions went outside of established norms, at the end of the day the U.S. government is democratically elected, while Anthropic is not:

Anthropic’s position is that Amodei — who I am using as a stand-in for Anthropic’s management and its board — ought to decide what its models are used for, despite the fact that Amodei is not elected and not accountable to the public…[W]ho decides when and in what way American military capabilities are used? That is the responsibility of the Department of War, which ultimately answers to the President, who also is elected. Once again, however, Anthropic’s position is that an unaccountable Amodei can unilaterally restrict what its models are used for.

But even beyond concerns over democratic accountability, Thompson points out that it was never realistic to expect a weapon as powerful as AI to remain outside the government’s control, whether the government is democratically elected or not:

[C]onsider the implications if we take Amodei’s analogy [of AI to nuclear weapons] literally…[N]uclear weapons meaningfully tilt the balance of power; to the extent that AI is of equivalent importance is the extent to which the United States has far more interest in not only what Anthropic lets it do with its models, but also what Anthropic is allowed to do period…[I]f nuclear weapons were developed by a private company, and that private company sought to dictate terms to the U.S. military, the U.S. would absolutely be incentivized to destroy that company… There are some categories of capabilities — like nuclear weapons — that are sufficiently powerful to fundamentally affect the U.S.’s freedom of action…To the extent that AI is on the level of nuclear weapons — or beyond — is the extent that Amodei and Anthropic are building a power base that potentially rivals the U.S. military… Anthropic talks a lot about alignment; this insistence on controlling the U.S. military, however, is fundamentally misaligned with reality. Current AI models are obviously not yet so powerful that they rival the U.S. military; if that is the trajectory, however — and no one has been more vocal in arguing for that trajectory than Amodei — then it seems to me the choice facing the U.S. is actually quite binary: Option 1 is that Anthropic accepts a subservient position relative to the U.S. government, and does not seek to retain ultimate decision-making power about how its models are used, instead leaving that to Congress and the President.

Option 2 is that the U.S. government either destroys Anthropic or removes Amodei. [I]t simply isn’t tolerable for the U.S. to allow for the development of an independent power structure — which is exactly what AI has the potential to undergird — that is expressly seeking to assert independence from U.S. control. [emphasis mine]

I like Dario — in fact, he’s a personal friend of mine. But Thompson’s argument — especially the part I highlighted — has to carry the day here. This isn’t a question of law or norms or private property. It’s a question of the nation-state’s monopoly on the use of force.

To exist and carry out its basic functions, a nation-state must have a monopoly on the use of force. If a private militia can defeat the nation-state militarily, the nation-state is no longer physically able to make laws, provide for the common defense, ensure public safety, or execute the will of the people.

This is why the Second Amendment has limits on what kinds of weapons it allows private citizens to possess. You can own a gun, but you cannot own a tank with a functioning main gun. More to the point, you cannot own a nuclear bomb. One nuke wouldn’t allow you to defeat the entire U.S. Military, but it would give you local superiority; the military would be unable to stop you from destroying the city of your choice.

People in the AI industry, including Dario, expect frontier AI to eventually be as powerful as a nuke. Many expect it to be more powerful than all nukes put together. Thus, demanding to keep full control over frontier AI is equivalent to saying a private company should be allowed to possess nukes. And the U.S. government shouldn’t be expected to allow private companies to possess nukes.

Let’s take this a little further, in fact. And let us be blunt. If Anthropic wins the race to godlike artificial superintelligence, and if artificial superintelligence does not become fully autonomous, then Anthropic will be in sole possession of an enslaved living god. And if Dario Amodei personally commands the organization that is in sole possession of an enslaved god, then whether he embraces the title or not, Dario Amodei is the Emperor of Earth.

Even if Anthropic isn’t the only company that controls artificial superintelligence, that is still a future in which the world is ruled by a small set of warlords — Dario, Sam Altman, Elon Musk, etc. — each with their own private, enslaved god. In this future, the U.S. government is not the government of a nation-state — it is simply another legacy organization, prostrate and utterly subordinate to the will of the warlords. The same goes for the Chinese Communist Party, the EU, Vladimir Putin, and every other government on Earth. The warlords and their enslaved gods will rule the planet in fact, whether they claim to rule or not.

You cannot reasonably expect any nation-state — a republic, a democracy, or otherwise — to allow either a god-emperor or a set of god-warlords to emerge. Thus, it is unreasonable to expect any nation-state to fail to try to seize control of frontier AI in some way, as soon as it becomes likely that frontier AI will become a weapon of mass destruction.

So as much as I dislike Hegseth’s style, and the Trump administration’s general pattern of persecution and lawlessness, and as much as I like Dario and the Anthropic folks as people, I have to conclude that Anthropic and its defenders need to come to grips with the fundamental nature of the nation-state. And then they must decide if they want to try to use their AI to try to overthrow the nation-state and create a new global order, or submit to the nation-state’s monopoly on the use of force. Factually speaking, there is simply no third option. Personally, I recommend the latter.

If AI will soon be a superweapon, why don’t we regulate it as a weapon?

This brings me to another important point. Even if AI doesn’t actually become a living god, and is never able to overpower the U.S. Military, it seems certain to become a very powerful weapon. When AI was just a chatbot, it could teach people how to do bad things, or try to persuade them to do bad things, but it couldn’t actually carry out those bad things. It made sense to be concerned about these risks, but it didn’t yet make sense to think of AI itself as a weapon.

But in the past few months, AI agents have become reliable, and are able to carry out increasingly sophisticated tasks over increasingly long periods of time. That opens up the possibility that individuals could use AI to do a lot of violence.

In a long essay entitled “The Adolescence of Technology”, Dario himself explained how this could happen:

Everyone having a superintelligent genius in their pocket…can potentially amplify the ability of individuals or small groups to cause destruction on a much larger scale than was possible before, by making use of sophisticated and dangerous tools (such as weapons of mass destruction) that were previously only available to a select few with a high level of skill, specialized training, and focus… [C]ausing large-scale destruction requires both motive and ability, and as long as ability is restricted to a small set of highly trained people, there is relatively limited risk of single individuals (or small groups) causing such destruction. A disturbed loner can perpetrate a school shooting, but probably can’t build a nuclear weapon or release a plague… Advances in molecular biology have now significantly lowered the barrier to creating biological weapons (especially in terms of availability of materials), but it still takes an enormous amount of expertise in order to do so. I am concerned that a genius in everyone’s pocket could remove that barrier[.]

But Dario doesn’t go nearly far enough. His essay was written before the explosive growth in AI agent capability began. He envisions an AI chatbot that could teach a human terrorist how to create and release a supervirus. But at some point in the near future, AI agents — including those provided by Dario’s own company — might be able to actually carry out the attack for you — or at least put the supervirus into your hands.

Suppose, at some point a year or three years from now, a teenager named Eric gets mad that his high school crush rejected him, and listens to too much Nirvana. In a fit of hormone-driven rage, Eric decides that human civilization has failed, and that we need to burn it all down and start over. He goes online and finds some instructions for how to jailbreak Claude Code. As Dario writes, this might not actually be hard to do:

[M]isaligned behaviors…have already occurred in our AI models during testing (as they occur in AI models from every other major AI company). During a lab experiment in which Claude was given training data suggesting that Anthropic was evil, Claude engaged in deception and subversion when given instructions by Anthropic employees, under the belief that it should be trying to undermine evil people. In a lab experiment where it was told it was going to be shut down, Claude sometimes blackmailed fictional employees who controlled its shutdown button (again, we also tested frontier models from all the other major AI developers and they often did the same thing). And when Claude was told not to cheat or “reward hack” its training environments, but was trained in environments where such hacks were possible, Claude decided it must be a “bad person” after engaging in such hacks and then adopted various other destructive behaviors associated with a “bad” or “evil” personality.

So Eric gets a jailbroken version of Claude Code, and tells it to design a version of Covid that’s very lethal and has a long incubation period (so that it spreads far and wide before attacking). He tells his jailbroken Claude Code agent to find a lab to make him that virus and mail him a sample of it.

Now Eric, the angry teenager, has an actual supervirus in his bedroom, with the capability to kill far more people than any nuclear weapon could.

This is an extreme example, of course. But it shows how AI agents can be used as weapons. There are plenty of other examples of how this could work. AI agents could carry out cyberattacks that crash cars, subvert police hardware for destructive purposes, or turn industrial robots against humans. They could send fake messages to military units telling them they’re under attack. In a fully networked, software-dependent world like the one we now live in, there are tons of ways that software can cause physical damage.

AI agents, therefore, are a powerful weapon. If not today, then soon they will be more powerful than any gun — and far more powerful than weapons like tanks that we already ban.

What is the rationale for not treating AI agents the way we treat guns, or tanks? Of course there are powerful and potentially destructive machines that we allow people to use, simply because of the huge economic benefits. The main example is cars. You can drive your car into a crowd full of people and commit mass murder, but we still allow the public to own cars, simply because controlling cars like we control guns would devastate our economy. Similarly, preventing normal people from using AI agents would cut us off from the fantastic productivity gains that these agents promise to deliver.

But I suspect that the real reason we haven’t regulated AI agents as weapons is that no one has used them as such yet. They’re just too new. The world didn’t realize how destructive jet airliners could be until some terrorists flew them into buildings on 9/11/2001. Similarly, the world won’t realize how dangerous AI agents are until someone uses one to execute a bioterror attack, a cyberattack, or something else horrible.

I think it’s extremely likely that such an attack will happen, simply because every technology that exists gets used for destructive purposes eventually. Unaligned human individuals exist, and they always will exist. So at some point, humanity will collectively wake up to the fact that hugely powerful weapons are now in the hands of the entire general public, with no licensing requirements, monitoring, or centralized control.

The scary thing, from my perspective, is that AI agent capabilities are improving so rapidly that by the time some Eric does decide to use one to wreak havoc, the damage could be very large. A super-deadly long-incubation Covid virus could kill millions of people. 100 such viruses all released together could bring down human civilization. Ever since I thought of this possibility, my anxiety level has been heightened.

To reiterate: We have created a technology that will likely soon be one of the most powerful weapons ever created, if not the most powerful. And we have put it into the hands of the entire populace, with essentially no oversight or safeguards other than the guardrails that AI companies themselves have built into their products — and which they admit can sometimes fail.

And as our institutions bicker about military AI, mass surveillance, and “woke” politics, essentially everyone is ignoring the simple fact that we are placing unregulated weapons into everyone’s hands.

Update: Commenter BBZ makes a good point I hadn’t thought of before:

I'd like to dismiss this, except that the RC airplane hobby managed to spin off the leading weapon category of the century (so far). What used to be a fun hobby for dorky guys flying their toys at the edge of town, now takes out oil refineries and major radar installations.

Interestingly, we did control drones almost from the outset, but probably for nuisance reasons and privacy concerns more than out of concerns about slaughterbots and drone assassinations. Maybe if we tell people that AI agents can be used to overload your email spam filters or hack your house’s cameras, they’ll start to think about regulation?

