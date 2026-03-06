Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Marks's avatar
Andy Marks
1h

I'm really struggling on the Anthropic fight. I think Amodei is right in this case and Hegseth is a sociopath. At the same time, we can't have private companies deciding matters of national security. I didn't like it when Musk was basically conducting foreign policy with Starlink in his selectively permitting it to be used. If the government needs to nationalize AI it should do the same with satellites.

What's worrying is the supply chain risk designation. If it can be given out just because the government doesn't like what a company is doing then it's open season. When a Democrat is in office they can declare SpaceX, Palantir and Anduril to be supply chain risks and reduce them to zero. I really don't get the tech right people supporting the move against Anthropic. It's as if they can't think past the next minute.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Noah Smith and others
BBZ's avatar
BBZ
1h

I'd like to dismiss this, except that the RC airplane hobby managed to spin off the leading weapon category of the century (so far). What used to be a fun hobby for dorky guys flying their toys at the edge of town, now takes out oil refineries and major radar installations.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Noah Smith
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture