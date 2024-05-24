The other day I was chatting with a politician (who shall remain nameless), and he was telling me how worried he was about China. We talked about the risk of war, and about manufacturing jobs lost to Chinese competition. But then he said something unexpected. “I think their ultimate goal,” he muttered darkly, “is to bring down the dollar.”

I’ll talk about that idea in a bit, but what really struck me was just how reflexively many Americans associate the strength of their currency with the strength of their nation. I’m not really sure why. It might be just an unfortunate misunderstanding of the word “strength”. In fact, dollar “strength” is just a colloquial term — what it means is that the dollar is expensive relative to other currencies. Alternatively, people might realize that the dollar tends to be strong when the U.S. economy is doing well, and assume correlation equals causation. Or maybe Americans are just proud of how many people around the world want to hold their currency.

Whatever the reason, I know two people who don’t think a “strong” dollar is a good idea: Donald Trump and his main trade adviser, Robert Lighthizer. Trump is promising to weaken the dollar if he gets back into office, and Lighthizer appears to be the one who came up with the idea:

Lighthizer himself has been counseling Trump to devalue the strong U.S. dollar if he is elected in order to boost U.S. exports—advice that has been widely read as an audition for the Treasury post… [Lighthizer] would make it a goal of U.S. policy to balance trade with the rest of the world, not just China. The implications are enormous. One tool, which Lighthizer has reportedly proposed to Trump, is a concerted effort to weaken the U.S. dollar against other currencies. Other things being equal, a cheaper dollar would reduce the prices that foreigners pay for U.S. exports, make imports more expensive for Americans, and help bring trade closer to balance. The dollar, however, has long been overvalued, partly because of its role as the global currency of choice; more recently, it has been soaring in response to a strong U.S. economy and conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have sent investors running for the safe haven of U.S. assets. Details are scant, but Lighthizer appears to be envisioning a reprise of actions taken by U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1971 and Ronald Reagan in 1987: imposing or threatening tariffs on trading partners unless they agree to take steps to revalue their currencies against the dollar.

This would be a huge change to the global financial system — and to the U.S. economy. That doesn’t mean it would be a bad change. Lighthizer is right that “weakening” the dollar to some extent would likely make U.S. exports more competitive in world markets, and help rebalance the U.S. economy toward manufacturing and away from finance. And in the long run, it could help stabilize the global financial system.

But there are plenty of dangers involved as well. A cheaper dollar would almost certainly fuel higher inflation. It’s also easy to overshoot — a dollar that was too cheap would make life a lot harder for U.S. manufacturers who need to import components and materials. And most of the methods that the U.S. could use to depreciate the dollar are either of questionable effectiveness or would risk big problems in the financial system.

In any case, this is Trump’s biggest and most important economic proposal — bigger than tariffs by far. So I thought I should write an explainer about this whole issue — why the dollar is “strong” in the first place, the costs and benefits of a “strong” dollar, how the dollar might be depreciated, and what this would mean for Americans and for the world.

The basics: Why the dollar is “strong”, and what that means for Americans