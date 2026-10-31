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Ulysses Outis's avatar
Ulysses Outis
19h

This is something that unites people all across the world and across broad age gaps. I first saw Stewart in London doing the most athletic Hamlet I ever saw. He was magnificent then in his youth (and mine) as he was in everything he did later. As Picard, he shaped the souls of generations toward a better outlook. In understatement as was his habit and greatness. Much of it was Roddenberry's idealism, the better spirit of America, a vision which we very much are in need of now, and has gone; but the rest of it was Stewart and the way he adapted to something he had no clue about and made it his own, delivering that spirit in every line.

He had a great and good life. In mourning, we should remember his lessons. We are together in this, but soon you will have to carry it alone on your shoulders, because my generation, as you can see, is dying out.

Keep remembering Picard.

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Sylvilagus Rex's avatar
Sylvilagus Rex
19h

I'm more of a Sisko stan the older I get, but Stewart's contribution to the golden age of Trek cannot really be overstated. He brought it from a cult fandom into mainstream consciousness. I know literal rednecks who can quote TNG with encyclopedic knowledge. It's as you say, the paragon he held up was a compelling vison and kind of typified 90s techno-optimism.

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