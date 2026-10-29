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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
1d

This seems to be ignoring your own earlier post about people using the golden age capabilities to design and distribute deadly pathogens.

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Arthur S.'s avatar
Arthur S.
1dEdited

So: AI can both read all available data (litterature, science talks, etc.) AND combine separate fields / methods. That's powerful and leads to novelty, cf. the recent solved maths mysteries.

One question : What about the "unknown unknowns"? Say Quantum mechanics: Max Planck had to invent a new theory to explain the black body problem, i.e. that light is emitted in "Qantas". Could AI come up with an entirely new theory of the same kind?

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