Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin's avatar
Martin
2h

Thanks for your writing! Big fan of yours from the Eastern flank here in Latvia. We'll be the first to take a hit if shit hits the fan, so to many here this does feel existential (still not everyone, unfortunately). I personally got into FPVs this year just in case, haha. If there's one good thing that came out of this mess of a year is that it has been made very clear to Europe that it's "adapt or die" for real now. TBD if we can adapt, but at least there's no illusion left that we can just wait this out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Mccarthy's avatar
Jim Mccarthy
1h

You might mention that a major cause of the Muslim immigration into Europe is America's irresponsible wars. So American right-wingers are blaming Europeans for a problem they themselves caused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture