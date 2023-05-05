Debt ceiling brinksmanship is pretty much the worst, most insane way to make fiscal policy. As Josh Barro points out, legislatively, there’s no point to it, since if Republicans want to stop the government from spending money, they can just refuse to approve government spending. They don’t need to also threaten to refuse to raise the debt limit. So it’s pretty bad that the GOP has gotten into the habit of taking this unnecessary step. At the very least, it makes the U.S. look like a dysfunctional, unstable, declining nation at exactly the point when countries all over the world are looking to us to provide a stable, dependable alternative to Chinese and Russian power. And if the threat turns out not to be an empty one, it puts us in danger of real, serious economic consequences — ultimately, not being able to keep borrowing would cause a U.S. sovereign default, which would throw the country into a very deep, years-long recession, wreak havoc on the entire global financial system, and result in a dramatic and permanent collapse of U.S. global economic clout. Banks are now predicting that the ceiling will be reached this June or July; that’s way too close for comfort.

In other words, whatever meager benefits Republicans think they could win from using debt ceiling brinksmanship to force spending cuts instead of just voting on a budget like normal legislators in a normal country, those benefits aren’t worth it. The next debt ceiling bargain should abolish the debt ceiling completely, or at least change the policy to make debt default no longer the…um…default outcome.

That said, the Biden administration absolutely should be negotiating with Republicans over spending cuts. The fact that debt ceiling brinksmanship is bad isn’t a good reason to treat the GOP like terrorists; that might feel like it’s tougher and more principled than Obama was in 2011, but really it just compounds the impression that U.S. governance is shaky. In fact, the U.S. does need some major fiscal policy changes, and these should be done in a bipartisan manner. It’s time for austerity, and for austerity to have legitimacy, it needs to involve things the Democrats would like (tax increases) and things the Republicans would like (spending cuts).

Why now is actually a good time for austerity

During the long recovery from the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession that followed, “austerity” became a dirty word — and rightly so. When a country is in a deep recession — and when interest rates are at the zero lower bound — fiscal stimulus becomes a much more effective and much more important policy tool. The idea that cutting deficits could fight a recession, called “expansionary austerity”, turned out to be very wrong. The U.S.’ embrace of fiscal stimulus in 2009 was part of what allowed it to recover from its crisis more quickly than Europe, where the memory of post-WW1 inflation made Germany and France reluctant to open their purse strings. The failure of austerity and the success of Keynesian policy was so clear that even the IMF, which had long been austerity’s chief cheerleader, experienced a sea change in its thinking.

That history is understandably going to make many people, especially Democrats, wary of calls for austerity now. But it’s not 2010 anymore. Macroeconomic conditions change, and that means that policy needs to change too.