Noahpinion

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JR | The Curator's avatar
JR | The Curator
3h

Love 💕 this piece 🧩

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Jürgen Boß's avatar
Jürgen Boß
2h

One little thing: Show your emotions!!

Yes, all you poor white anglo guys have been taught that's bad, when you were a kid. And it's not even fully reliable; different women want different emotions. Some want confident, some want vulnerable, some want the geek, who gets totally carried away by the same thing they love. Some want the humour you actually feel in your bones, because this whole fucking world, ugh - either laugh or shoot yourself...

Well, what do I do? If you "want" to be stuck up and unhappy, just go for it, you'll be sure to succeed.

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