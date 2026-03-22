Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M....'s avatar
M....
4h

AI;DR

Reply
Share
Will's avatar
Will
3h

This post is completely uninteresting slop. You are so AI-pilled in your incestuous tech bubble.

It doesn't seem to matter how smart someone is, they are still prone to this AI glazing.

Unsubbing for now until you go back to posting about things you actually understand and have interesting opinions on.

Really, really disappointing.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture