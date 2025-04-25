Noahpinion

Tom McCallum
1h

Lovely, thoughtful and useful post, Noah.

I got divorced at 51, then mothballed my business and move continents to a city where I had visited often but never lived (London).

I never maintained a friends group from high school or college, and yes, the close friends I had at 51 were mostly those I made around my mid to late 20s after I'd moved to Cayman but before we all had kids and got busier and busier.

I have, though, been successful at building a number of new and close friendships, with close friends I've made in the last 7+ years since moving to London, ranging in age from 20s to 80s.

I don't do small talk or shallow conversation, so my tribe is those who like to be open with ideas, feelings, themselves.

Your post makes me think about tools and methods for making friends, particularly the idea of hanging out in groups as a tool for that. Over the last two years, Ben Brabyn has been running "Walkabouts" in central London. A set day of each month at the same place and time where people simply gather and go for a one hour walk, encouraged to bring a +1 and to bring their curiosity. These have been wildly successful, we now have over 20 of them internationally and more and more each month. I sense it is because people crave meeting new and interesting people. If anyone reading this wants to learn more, message me!

As for myself, when I moved to London, I simply found myself asking people I got to know "I want to meet interesting people doing interesting things". This lead to many, many introductions to meet people 1:1 to talk ideas. Some of those were business-y, some around topics of mutual interest (eg Econ / Geopolitics / Leadership / Coaching geeks). Some became mentees, some became friends, a few became close friends (over time).

Again, thanks for the thought-provoking post!

Jon
14m

Interesting essay. One reason I think that people have fewer friends now is because we don't need them for our basic survival any more. Time was that you needed to form strong bonds within your immediate group and also links to people in other 'friendly' groups to ensure your survival and as a form of insurance against personal misfortune. Now that we live so much further from the survival margin, when we can hire people or machinery to do things that used to require a lot of manpower and we have institutions like insurance companies and the state who provide a safety net if we run into serious difficulty, the imperative to form friendships is lacking. Whether you make a lot of friends or not, is a choice. You just have to make the right one for you. The problem is our tendency to discount the future and then find ourselves in a present we hadn't prepared for, when we're old and are that much closer to the survival margin, with no-one to drive us to the state-provided doctor or make them understand that you really are ill and demand attention on your behalf, and no-one to talk things through with to get a clearer perspective, just a lot of people like that bloke who seemed friendly and in earnest when he convinced you that you needed your roof replaced and that the exorbitant cost was absolutely worth it but now you think it probably didn't and it probably wasn't. Never mind the leap of faith - this is the sort of thing that really kept Søren Kierkegaard up at night.

