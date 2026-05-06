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Ruth Grace Wong's avatar
Ruth Grace Wong
5h

I have been thinking about this a lot since reading Growth and the Case Against Randomista Development in 2020... there's almost no one that I know that is earnestly trying to eliminate extreme poverty other than Luke Eure of https://www.noidlesitting.com/profile/posts

I did really enjoy reading How Africa Works recently though! (Oliver Kim's treatment of it is pretty good too if you're short on time https://www.global-developments.org/p/how-africa-works )

(https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/bsE5t6qhGC65fEpzN/growth-and-the-case-against-randomista-development)

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Stephen Brien's avatar
Stephen Brien
5h

This is a really useful perspective on this debate — and an illustrative survey of the breadth of development literature across a range of angles. But perhaps the breadth is the challenge.

Explain the theory persistence as a measurement problem is very plausible: the tools are weak, history happens once, so we can't decide between competing theories. But there's a question underneath it. What if the theories persist not because we can't measure well enough to decide between them, but because we're asking the wrong question?

The question "Which theory of development is right?" assumes that the theories are competing to explain the same outcome. What if they're not? What if industrial policy works in some institutional environments and fails in others because the surrounding conditions determine what the intervention actually produces?

Nathan Lane's 2025 paper shows Korea's industrial drive worked. The interesting comparison is why broadly similar policies, protection, directed credit, and performance requirements underperformed across much of Latin America in the same era. Korea's bureaucracy could enforce the export discipline. Brazil's, in the 1970s, largely couldn't. Similar policy architecture, different regime, different outcome.

This is actually what you'd expect if economies and polities function as complex adaptive systems — environments where the same input produces different outputs depending on the configuration of the surrounding system. In that kind of system, the search for a universally correct theory of development is probably the wrong research programme. The variety of theories, each working somewhere and failing elsewhere, isn't a measurement problem to be solved. It's the signal. But their divergence also means that there does not appear to be a coherent field of development theory.

Which means the missing thing isn't a better test of which universal theory wins. It's a prior framework for identifying which regime or system a country is in before assessing. And that's a different kind of research than anything currently on the menu. Whether it's tractable is genuinely unclear. But it's at least the right question.

The step both camps are skipping is the upstream one: before asking which intervention works or which theory wins, ask what kind of system you're dealing with. That prior diagnostic question is currently not part of anyone's research programme. And the debate might look quite different if it were.

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