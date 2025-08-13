Noahpinion

Alex Potts
11h

It's possible that economic populism is complete bullshit but would also be an effective electoral strategy for the Democrats. After all the American electorate has hardly shown itself to be rational organ of truth-seeking over the past decade.

Matthew
10h

This seems to be tilting at progressives. You know, the people in power, the ones who have control of courts, the legislature, and presidency... Oh wait...

I'm sure there were lots of problems with the platform of German Communists in 1934, but they weren't the problem at that moment.

Also, the problem with American insurance companies is their role as middlemen who add no value to patient care. Making low profit isn't a defence. Didn't Amazon, that altruistic company, run at a loss (on paper) for the first 20 years?

Look up medical loss ratios. Look up how literally every other advanced country does universal healthcare. Look at such places as Taiwan, Switzerland, and Israel.

In any comparison, the US system is astoundingly poorly designed. Three key parts of that are the link between employment and insurance, the way that insurance companies are unrestrained, and the way that the US does NOT regulate pharmaceutical prices.

Go find a non Heritage foundation health economist who defends the US system.

