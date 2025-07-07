Noahpinion

James K.
15hEdited

Of course educating women decreases fertility rate.

-They learn about birth control and the nature of fertility in general

-They become empowered

-They seek careers

-The forces of tradition/religion will have less influence over them

Every aspect of this will and does lead to fewer births.

I don’t get how you, post after post, can be so blind about this when you’re the type of writer whose whole thing is that he can see the signals through the noise: every single thing societies have done in pursuit of women’s advancement lowers the fertility rate. Legalizing abortion, de-emphasizing the importance of motherhood, promoting birth control, empowering women, educating girls, etc. These all may be positive things in various ways but they have a downside as well.

By all means, let’s find a way to keep women’s equality and also increase the birth rate at the same time. But at least be intellectually honest about it.

Edward Hackett
13h

I want to add my two cents' worth to the question of fertility rates. Over the years, I have seen women become more equal to men in many areas, but there is still a long way to go. Deciding to have a child or children is a lifetime commitment. The burden of this decision still rests unfairly on women. Their ability to earn money is impacted more than a man's; child caring and housework fall more heavily on women, and their health is put at a greater risk than a man's. If our society truly wants to increase fertility, it will need to provide affordable child care, a more balanced home life, and more equal pay rates. Currently, women are not regarded as equal partners to men.

Additionally, under this present administration, misogynists have been given an even bigger voice than ever before. Women's health care has been unfavorably impacted by men, making childbirth even more dangerous. Infant mortality is higher in America than in many other developed countries. All of this is a consequence of men wanting to control women and keep them as second-class citizens.

Obviously, I cannot speak for all women, but I feel that until these issues are corrected, we will not see an answer to the fertility problem.

