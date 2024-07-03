Every Fourth of July, I do a post assessing the threats and problems that face the U.S. Last year’s post was about the 2020s as the “New 1970s” — a time of general exhaustion and bitterness following an era of upheaval and unrest. I still think that’s a good model for thinking about where we are as a nation, though of course no historical analogy is ever perfect.

This is an election year, though, and so everyone is even more worried about the future of the nation than usual. Pronouncements of doom are flying fast and furious on social media.

Progressives fret that Donald Trump will cancel democracy, declare himself a dictator, and implement fascism with the help of a captive Supreme Court. Conservatives worry about the border, DEI, and the trans movement, while muttering darkly about civil war. Leftists wring their hands about climate apocalypse, centrists decry America’s thicket of red tape and inertia, and libertarians predict hyperinflation and the collapse of the dollar. And in the background, everyone is worried about China, and about the risk of war.

Most of this is just Americans’ usual tendency to catastrophize everything. If you go back and read what people were writing in any decade in our past, there were always plenty of people warning that doom was imminent. In fact, I think that although this behavior is undeniably annoying, it can be very useful — it’s good to address problems before they become severe, and a rich country with well-established institutions has a lot of inertia. Throughout our modern history, America’s biggest disasters — 9/11, the Great Recession, and so on — were usually things we didn’t worry and fret about for years beforehand.

So this Fourth of July, I thought I’d go through the various threats to the Republic, and assess how dangerous each one is. Broadly speaking, my view is that the greatest danger from internal turmoil, civil war, and authoritarianism has passed, despite the probable election of Trump this fall. The economy is likely to be OK, but the national debt is a huge and looming problem that could hurt us a lot if it’s mismanaged. Various chronic issues will continue to hurt the country going forward, despite modest progress.

If this were the entire list of threats, I would conclude that America will muddle through, and that would be the end of that. But unfortunately it’s not. While most of the threats from within are less dire than commonly believed, external threats to the United States are grave and getting graver by the day. The U.S. faces an axis of enemies that is larger, more productive, and more technologically advanced than any we have ever faced before, and which is ideologically bent on the degradation of U.S. wealth, stability, and autonomy. Failure to respond vigorously to this New Axis could easily result in catastrophe — either from a U.S. loss in Cold War 2, or from a World War 3 that we fail to deter.

And this danger makes America’s domestic troubles much more severe than they would otherwise be, because our internal squabbling could weaken us and prevent us from dealing with the real threats out there.

American democracy will be degraded a bit but it will survive

On its face, it might seem strange for me to claim that American democracy is not in imminent danger. I think Donald Trump has extremely anti-democratic instincts. He denied the result of a free and fair election that he lost in 2020, he encouraged a mob of his supporters to physically storm Congress in an attempt to stop the election from being ratified (which I’m pretty sure counts as a coup attempt), and he will almost certainly pardon the people who were convicted for that coup attempt. It’s clear that he considers any election he loses to have been illegitimate. It doesn’t get more anti-democratic than that.

But the thing is, I don’t think Trump is going to lose another election. Biden’s age has made Trump the odds-on favorite, and the only real substitute that could be swapped in for Biden is Kamala Harris, who is deeply unpopular. So I think Trump will simply win the election outright, meaning there will be nothing for him to challenge.

Even if by some miracle Trump does lose, I doubt he’ll be able to stage a repeat of 2020. Congress passed a bipartisan reform of the Electoral Count Act, signifying their refusal to allow Trump to use fake electors to overturn an election loss — which was his strategy in 2020. And of course security services will prevent a repeat of January 6th.

Once in power, Trump will degrade American democracy a bit by trying to beef up presidential immunity. This is because he has committed many crimes, and he would prefer not to be prosecuted and convicted for those crimes. I expect that Trump’s attempts to make the President above the law will be adjudicated by the Supreme Court. I expect him to win some victories there, but not nearly as many as progressives expect. The recent SCOTUS decision on presidential immunity was probably not a radical departure from what existed before, and I’d be surprised if SCOTUS actually allows the President to become an elected dictator.

I’d also be surprised if they allowed him to “reinterpret” the Constitution in order to serve three terms. Trump is also only a little younger than Biden, and is clearly on the downslide as well — he’s not going to be around for long, no matter what.

Meanwhile, I doubt that Trump will degrade the American electoral system in permanent ways. The reason is simple — in my assessment, Trump only cares about himself and his own victories. He does not care about Republicans in general, and he doesn’t care about building a political movement that extends beyond his own person. Therefore, changing the American electoral system to try to put Republicans permanently in power is probably not high on his priority list.

In other words, my assessment is that Trump would prefer to be a dictator to being an inmate, but that he won’t go out of his way to become a dictator if he doesn’t feel he needs to.