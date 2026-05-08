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John C's avatar
John C
8h

The fascinating thing about Obama is that he clearly understood the extent and effects of structural racism on US society (which is the closest thing we have to an actual definition of 'woke') BUT he also made the (in hindsight correct) political judgement to not advance explicit messaging and agenda on the subject.

I was disappointed/surprised by that decision at the time, but given the backlash to non-woke Obama at the time, and to wokeism a decade later (enough to reelect Trump), I have to admit he was right!

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Marian Kechlibar's avatar
Marian Kechlibar
11hEdited

Obama himself wasn't very woke, but that does not necessarily mean that his administration didn't introduce some woke policies. The classical example is the "Dear colleague" letter on Sexual Violence (2011), which introduced a rather low standard (preponderance of evidence) for punishment, plus mandated a de-facto dual system for a specific subset of crimes that are normally investigated by police and for whose investigation is the academic system fundamentally unsuitable and unprepared.

The practical implementation of this system was far from gender neutral, which was almost certainly the intent. It also resulted in several high-profile cases which played ther part in channeling young men towards the right and away from higher education, which started to be perceived as institutionally hostile against males. Nowadays, some universities are scrambling to get some young men back on board, as the gender imbalance has exceeded comfortable levels and young women suffer from a lack of dating opportunities on campus.

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