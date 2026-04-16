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John Laver's avatar
John Laver
10h

"A person buying ordinary products in a supermarket is in touch with his deepest emotions." John Kenneth Galbraith

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Thomas
10h

Sorry to hear about your tragedy Noah best wishes to you and your family.

This reminds me of Iain M Banks Culture ships. The Minds that effectively ran the Culture would have help from humans in assembling new ships. It was only at a basic level, the humans would manoeuvre pre-built building blocks of ship substrate around a low-gravity shipbuilding bay; if ships build themselves they'd do it way faster and more efficiently, but the Minds encouraged it because it gave the Culture humans purpose. It was sort of like a 4 year old helping in the kitchen (holding the wooden spoon - "I'm helping!") - but in an optional and endearing way.

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