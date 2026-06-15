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Jack Lowenstein's avatar
Jack Lowenstein
20h

I think the critical difference between Japan’s “extend and pretend” policies and China’s is the geopolitical element.

Japan feared domestic social and political disruption - and was heavily influenced by “free market” vested interests. There was also a degree of denial by MOF and METI that the gogo years of the post war period up to the mid 1980s were really over.

The CCP and the PRC however are driven by the deliberate aim of de industrialization of critical parts of the OECD supply chain. Loans and other support to the companies that will deliver this outcome are not going to stop for economic reasons.

Sadly policy makers in most of the countries suffering these effects are ideologically unwilling to enact anti-dumping and other defenses to respond. So zombification will not stop in China. Yes the population of the PRC will pay a price. But since when did the CCP care about that?

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Generally Good Ideas's avatar
Generally Good Ideas
21h

This article is very clear - and damning. One point should become more clear: China is also competing against every other country. By undercutting those counties, China is evicerating their future. By undercutting, say, the EU, it is going to put the EU out of business, depleting a generation of productive youth that won't have jobs. As Dionne Warwick sang, "And all the stars that never were are parking cars and pumping gas". I would think that tarrifs by the EU against China in this case would be a good idea, simply to protect their own capabilities. We all learned long ago that cheap ain't always good.

This point also raised a possibility for another useful article - or there may already be one: How big does a "country" have to be to be wealthy? And who gets to say that? Can the EU sell only within itself and be as rich as it is now? Can the US? What are the trade-offs if they aim to do so? I know those are black-and-white questions and that shades of grey are more the truth of the matter.

Thank you, Dr. Smith, for making the science of economics nowhere near dismal. More like "

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