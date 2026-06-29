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rahul razdan's avatar
rahul razdan
5h

Very interesting article.... one would think that with the automation from AI, the average size of a firm can be smaller (with some very big firms supporting the AI agents). For humans to be valuable in the economy, they need to provide something unique..essentially operating on the edge of knowledge creation. The good news is that a lot more of this can be done with the available tools. There seem to be two big missing pieces:

1) Education: How do we get everyone trained to be able to operate on the edge of human knowledge...especially with an education system designed in the 1800s. Massive reform is needed in the education sector. More likely, it will be replaced with private solutions.

2) Governance: There is a need for some public or private governance models to manage the issue of bad actors. My sense is a private solution is likely going to be the answer.

Finally, this comment caught my attention, "Solopreneurship has been increasing since 2008, both in absolute terms and as a percent of new business formation. Some of this is due to legal changes. The Obamacare exchanges make it easier for solopreneurs to buy their own health insurance. The Qualified Business Income deduction, the simplified home-office deduction, and other tax changes have made it more favorable to be a solopreneur."

I am curious about the evidence which shows that the government driven programs have had any impact... vs all the technological ones you have mentioned.

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Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
2h

You mean…cyberpunk is right again?

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