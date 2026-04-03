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jeff's avatar
jeff
2dEdited

I swear there's not a econ/tech writer on the planet that has any idea what engineers actually do.

A software engineer is most importantly a *type of engineer*. And by and large engineers are people who define and solve problems. "Coding" is incidental to the job. It's like thinking mechanical engineers were all going to lose their jobs because CAD came along, after all, didn't they spend their days at a drafting table?

You keep mixing up the technological toolset of the job with, like, the actual substance of the job in this frustratingly reductive way.

I'm sympathetic, a bit, because there was this period of time where software engineers got a little high on their own supply and convinced themselves and everyone else that "coding" was this God-like skill set that was just *different* than everything else, and so I don't mind seeing them taken down a peg. But fundamentally coding was never engineering.

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Erik Mattheis's avatar
Erik Mattheis
2d

“Software engineers, for whom ‘writing code’ was a big part of the job description just a few months ago, are now mainly checkers and maintainers of code written by AIs.”

This gets a lot of press and as a software engineer it drives me a little crazy every time I see it. Even if we accept that the coding part has been or will be handled exclusively by AI, the engineer’s actual role hasn’t changed. The ability to competently produce working code is still in the job description and I would argue that it was never the most important part in the first place. Using AI doesn’t turn a software engineer into a “checker and maintainer of code written by AI” any more than pneumatic nail guns turned carpenters into checkers and maintainers of nailed together pieces of wood.

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