Jack Smith
1d

Isn’t part of this phenomenon also that technology makes a lot of “old” pop culture much more available than it used to be too? Back when radio and, to a much more limited extent, record shops were tastemakers, there was a focus on new stuff within the mainstream. Radio stations can only play so much and record shops have limited inventories. Similarly, for films you’d have either the cinema or what you could rent in a Blockbuster, again with limited inventories. TV was even more restricted.

Now, however, you can access almost everything with an available master recording if you have a few subscriptions and a smartphone. The tastemakers are also algorithms that have much less regard for what’s new - except for specific playlists or promotions.

I bought my own copy of My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless on CD back in the day. But that was about 20 years after the album was released. I had to hunt around different shops to find it in an era when smartphones and streaming were only just becoming a thing. Now I could find it pretty much instantly if I wanted to, as long as I have a Spotify or Apple Music subscription.

Shane H
1d

Transgression is critical to cultural development. A new generation must not fear transgressing the boundaries of taste and culture set by the previous. But in today's cultural world transgression can carry with it enormous costs - cancel culture, despite the rise of Donald Trump, is still very real. The incredibly offensive humor and art of the 80s and 90s, the mixing of Disco into Eurobeat to create House music, the mimicry of fashion catwalks to create Voguing etc... would today be met with cries of "cultural appropriation" and/or mockery by the cultural elite.

