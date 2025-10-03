Noahpinion

Nicholas R Karp
10h

The scenario you led with was clearly designed to be invidious ("rich guy with $100K lying around to spend on a Lamborghini or invest") but a lot of investors are ordinary people putting away money for retirement or contingencies. At least to me it is entirely "fair" that such investors have an upside for deferring consumptions for years or decades.

Also, as to the free 1% from "risk free" t-bills: you left out taxes. After tax, any high-income investor is lucky to not lose purchasing power if they only invest in t-bills or munis. And that's before assuming the risk of a rapid devaluation.

It always makes me queasy when people talk about "fair" because the term is so subjective. I'm glad you mostly focus on the policy question of how investment affects the economy and society.

Bob Bryant's avatar
Bob Bryant
10h

Might be worth noting that when I buy a share of stock my money doesn’t go to the company, unless I’m buying from the company in an IPO or subsequent offering. Usually my money goes to someone who owns a share and wants to sell. So I’m usually not investing in the company. The existence of a trading market in company shares does assist the company in raising capital by setting a market price.

