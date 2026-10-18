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Robert Wilson's avatar
Robert Wilson
15h

What’s hilarious about this is that most of the New Right are just a bunch of cowards. Minnesota, the soft, weak-willed progressive snowflakes, beat their Nazi Kommandant and ruined their reputations. Mostly they just get to wage an online proxy war where they can pretend that Ukraine represents the decadent West and Russia is the mighty warriors! I also think that the appeal of savagery is also downstream of a distrust of education and expertise. If muscle be big and that makes man mighty then those fancy pants generals with their Ivy League degrees don’t matter as much. Many on the right are just stupid and want simple solutions for complex questions. Iran will give up because we are mean and will blow things up you don’t need operational and strategic superiority just kill more! Because so many in America generally had a falling out with expertise and institutions post-Covid, they have seen that as their chance. I hope the disaster of the Iran war and the second Trump administration will bend things back the other way. Yes it does matter to know what you are doing.

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
14h

“Republicans have been oohing and ahhing over Russia’s hypermasculine military recruitment ads for years”

Do you think that Republicans realize these “hypermasculine Russian soldiers” are getting their asses kicked by kids using video game controllers?

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