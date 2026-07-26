Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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Hunter's avatar
Hunter
6h

I follow a lot on AI Noah (too much in fact) and while I’ve heard rumblings of this type of position, you’ve laid this out as clearly as I’ve ever read. Never thought you’d turn into one of my most influential figures on how I view AI, but this is excellent

Bravo and thank you good sir

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
9h

“We could simply be thinking about the benefits of intelligence wrong — arrogantly privileging the kind of mental tasks we humans happen to do especially well, while ignoring the value of the tasks we do poorly.”

This kind of “rhymes” with so much in the history of invention, where inventors trying and failing to “solve” one thing, accidentally invent (or inspire the invention) of a completely different thing.

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