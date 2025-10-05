Noahpinion

Regarding your First Magic, passing down/transmission/tradition for millennia hardly ever involved writing down. As a professional historian I must protest that technological processes are just about the last thing that ever gets written down. Instead, in a near universal pattern technological processes are passed down orally within a small group of people who safeguard the “secret" of their art for their chosen successors. Of course, these groups that try to control succession usually have some amount of leakage and the secrets of the craft spread, but almost always on oral rather than in written form.

It is interesting that many of these processes and inventions were written down for the first time to obtain a patent, which is another way of safeguarding technological secrets.

The stochastic nature of LLM responses is entirely by design. If you would prefer a determininiatic response, just set the temperature parameter to zero and it will regurgitate the same response each time.

