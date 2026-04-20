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Scott's avatar
Scott
1h

Another way to promote a domestic industry: have your life depend on it! Ukraine now does final assembly of almost all the drones they use in combat and are signing deals with Gulf states to collaborate on interceptor drones.

If our leaders were smart we'd be seeking out their assistance too.

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Karen Walsh's avatar
Karen Walsh
1h

Kerrygold is a pretty well-known Irish brand.

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