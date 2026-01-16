Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miles's avatar
Miles
16h

Not sure how to test this or prove it, but I think the precariousness is the biggest issue. It's almost like people emotionally "feel" their wealth as including their anticipated future cash flows - and they know those future flows are very uncertain.

I've been wondering if this is why the old Boomer model of a steady job with a modest salary made people happy. You might not get a Ferrari, but you also saw financial ruin as unlikely (barring reckless choices - gamblers etc).

Curious if the professional economists have ever investigated this.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Pepe Rodríguez's avatar
Pepe Rodríguez
15h

It's an interesting hypothesis, but I'm not sure how much it actually explains the data. Most polls find that people are happy about their own finances, while they are very pessimistic about their country's economy (see https://hannahritchie.substack.com/p/many-people-are-individually-optimistic for an example, which shows that this trend goes beyond economics). If your hypothesis was true, then people would feel negatively about their own finances instead.

Social media may be responsible for the negative economic sentiment, but most likely because its algorithms have been optimised to push negative stories into us, as we are more likely to engage with them.

Reply
Share
119 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture