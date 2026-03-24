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jeff's avatar
jeff
3h

Perhaps progressives have always been this way and I just couldn't see it from the inside, but the hubris has become pretty staggering. There's just zero theory of mind - anyone that disagrees must clearly be bought off, somehow, or part of a conspiracy, or simply rotten to the core.

The problem with a highly moralized, Good People vs. Bad People theory of politics is that it has no mechanism to deal with conflicting interests - the very core of politics - even among the (according to them) Good People. The concept that the interests of biological and trans women might occasionally be at odds, and that a compromise may be needed, is met with hands-over-ears "I can't hear you!!"

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neco-arctic's avatar
neco-arctic
3h

The thing is that a lot of transgender rights *are rights* we've had for a long time, that went unquestioned until very recently. Any less than the *2024* status quo is a false compromise.

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