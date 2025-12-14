Noahpinion

Susan D
My less nuanced opinion here from rural America is that there is a bit of Trump fatigue setting in, even among the die-hards. They aren't ready to embrace Democrats (I don't see that happening in my lifetime) but the Truth Social rants and the rambling public statements aren't landing like they used to. He's less of a messiah now and more background noise. That doesn't mean they've abandoned him, like Noah said, his border policy is still touted as a particularly strong accomplishment. However, he isn't seen as the end and be all of statesmanship, like he was in 2017/2018.

I see the MAGA movement waning a bit even here in the hinterlands. That doesn't mean it's over, but the more extreme edges are crumbling.

Nathan Smith
Three big reasons why "affordability" is such a pain point.

1. Housing. If you want to BUY a house, that has gotten steadily less affordable for decades, but especially since the pandemic.

2. The inflation of 2020-2022 hasn't been reversed. It was always unreasonable to expect that it would be. Disinflation rather than deflation was the thing to hope for. But he encouraged unreasonable expectations for lower prices, and now people are mad that he's not delivering on that.

3. Bag job markets. While the unemployment uptick is modest, job openings are down, and people are staying employed by clinging to their jobs. The data isn't great for tracking this, but it seems to take more time and effort to get a job. We're not seeing an epic wave of mass layoffs, but there are enough to be ominous.

