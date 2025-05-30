Noahpinion

Tran Hung Dao
4h

Years ago a network scientist named Samuel Arbesman wrote a book about this kind of thing. How there are facts that change constantly -- the weather -- so we know we need to check the latest. And there are facts that never change -- the names of the planets -- so we know we don't need to bother checking on them. But there's another category of fact he called "mesofacts" (a term which obviously failed to catch on) for facts that change over the span of a few decades and people seem poorly suited cognitively to deal with because nobody puts a Google Calendar reminder for 2035 to check the current consensus on Industrial Policy.

Kathleen Weber
5hEdited

One unclear aspect of this interesting essay is whether it is written from the point of view of the average American household income or the median American household income. In other words, are we talking about households making $106,270 or $80,610? There's a great gap in disposable income between those two figures.

Also, I see a recurring insensitivity to past inflation. The idea that prices haven't gone up in the last five years doesn't mean that the pain has gone away. it just means that the thumb screws are no longer being tightened, after reaching the level of torture in the past. Economists seem to think that the pain of past inflation and (a continuing inflated status) evaporates instantaneously.

OTOH, it is refreshing to learn that both American higher education and American health care are somewhat responsive to market forces.

