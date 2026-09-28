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SM
1d

We also need to hold back students who are not ready to graduate. I know it can be tough on those students, but auto-graduating everyone isn’t preparing them for academic development. If they can’t grasp 3rd grade math and reading, they’re going to struggle in 4th grade, and so on. They’ll start to lose motivation as they can’t figure out why they’re always struggling when teachers have told them that they are ready for the next year.

Finally, there’s only so much even good teachers can do if parents aren’t willing or able to provide a good learning environment at home. I know some teachers only assign minimal homework because anything that can’t be done during study hall wouldn’t be completed anyway because parents aren’t checking in with their kids. That’s no way to ensure kids retain in-class instruction.

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Hymnia's avatar
Hymnia
1d

It's also important to remember that you won't retain quality teachers if the working conditions are unbearable. Class size plays a role in that, too.

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