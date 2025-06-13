Noahpinion

Casey
7h

I think severe political polarization was explicitly the project of Newt Gingrich and it was the 1994 midterms (and Gingrich's approach to them) that mark the beginning of the politics we are enjoying today

Dan Boulton
7h

I read this with interest as an Aussie because we have many of the characteristics described as causing the US political polarisation , yet have not had anywhere near the same extent. Australia has huge racial diversity (30% born overseas vs US 14%), we have no end of space and low density of people, we are rich, are mostly knowledge workers. Also have very strong geographic variation in voting, eg country vs city, liberal parts (Melbourne and Canberra), conservative parts (Queensland). So I don’t think Noah’s arguments quite stack up - is there something else unique about the US that has driven the politics?

Could the difference be that Australia has compulsory voting and preferential voting?

