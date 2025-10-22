Noahpinion

Matthew Harris
10h

The problem vendor finance is not that this is illegal or shady practice, it's that vendor finance is an indicator that perhaps demand is not as strong as the AI hype would suggest. Why would NVIDIA, which is at the centre of a boom where demand is growing exponentially need to support the purchase of its own products?

The comparison to GM is a false equivalence - GM is in a mature industry where vendor finance is a means of expanding your pool of potential consumers. Of course, vendor finance in a mature industry can and often does push to far, where finance providers sacrifice credit quality to unsustainably promote sales, storing up future losses.

I would also note that NVIDIA is also providing vendor financing slightly less deliberately via its trade receivables which have been growing faster than its revenues and have spiked recently.

To argue that legality is the concern is to argue against a slight misunderstanding of the problem. The reason why this is a bubble indicator is that in a business model as unsustainable as the current AI model (where not a single downstream firm is making a profit), the fact that the poster child of the industry is increasingly depending on vendor financing to support demand for its chips suggests that maybe even at the centre growth may not be quite as high as anticipated. It's important to remember that current valuations are based on continued, unprecedented, parabolic growth, not the kind of growth that vendor financing normally fuels.

If you point to a startup like Uber supporting demand in a similar way at early stage I would argue that Uber was establishing market share in an established industry, whereas NVIDIA is the dominant player in a market which, if it is to grow at the rate valuations depend on, will see unprecedented expansion.

Pittsburgh Mike
Caveat -- I don't like LLMs. They are clearly derived works of pretty much everything written, and the only reason this wholesale theft is tolerated is financial FOMO, i.e. everyone wants a cut of the loot.

But anyway, the biggest question for investors in AI at this time is whether AI can become a real business, where the fees paid by customers have a chance of covering the expenses of training and operating these models. The expected spend on AI data centers over the next 5 years is about $4-5T, while right now, OpenAI's revenue (not income) is annualized at about $13B, or about 60X lower. Their income, of course, is seriously negative.

This is nothing like GM's financing car purchases. Those purchases will be paid for, plus interest over a fixed small number of years, by customers who believe the cars have real value to them. And GM will make money both from manufacturing the cars and from financing their customers.

In comparison, OpenAI and their ilk don't have *any* customers paying a price that comes close to covering OpenAI's expenses, and they don't even project profitability for the next 4-5 years (1). Seen from that vantage point, Nvidia and AMD are just trying to keep the party going a bit longer, perhaps until their executives can cash out more of their options/RSUs.

(1) -- and that's assuming the AI companies don't eventually have to fork out $$$ to the authors whose works they've incorporated into their models.

