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John C's avatar
John C
11hEdited

Love these roundups.

But on the bioterror risk... I'm still not worried.

Your previous post imagined an 'extinction virus' that was (1) highly transmissible (2) had a long latent/asymptomatic period and (3) became much more deadly after enough time has passed that everyone is infected.

(1) and (2) are not compatible. To spread, you need viral copies (titer), and if you have copies, your immune system sees it and gives you symptoms. For airborne viruses, that means a runny nose. For GI viruses, it means GI symptoms.

One exception to the above is immune evading viruses (like HIV and similar viruses that live inside immune cells), but notably, they are only fluid transmissible. STDs can be highly transmissible, if you count that... but seem unlikely to reach 'everyone' and cause extinction.

(3) is also problematic. Viruses become less virulent and deadly over time, due to evolution favoring that. If rather, a 'time bomb' gene were placed in the virus, that was inactive until a later date, its likely that evolution/mutation would delete that timebomb before it could go off. Viral genome copying is very sloppy bc it needs to be... its not like computer code.

Could an ASI breed up a major pandemic virus... ofc. So could bioterrorists. YIKES! But an extinction virus... not really feasible IMHO.

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M....'s avatar
M....
8h

So long as people have to interact with software, there will always be vulnerabilities, because people can be tricked.

Re: "if you just go over your code and very carefully remove all vulnerabilities, there’s just no way for a hacker to get in."

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