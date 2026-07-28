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Tom Dietterich's avatar
Tom Dietterich
1d

You complain about GDPR and cookies, but it is eye-opening when I access the internet in Europe. I would say that it is not that Europeans hate software, but rather that they value privacy and hate surveillance capitalism. And that is a lesson they learned from totalitarian experiences in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Soviet dominated Eastern Europe.

The whole popup thing could be eliminated if companies stopped using the advertising networks or if they agreed on a uniform way of setting a personal cookie policy. Instead we have deliberate bad design intended to annoy users and get them to consent to detailed tracking.

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Auros's avatar
Auros
1dEdited

Re: why Indian women wouldn't go out in public more, uh: Maybe because a woman alone in public faces a significant risk of being assaulted, across large swathes of the country?

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cewqyn2p1lno

https://fpa.org/confronting-violence-against-women-in-india/

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