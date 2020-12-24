Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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c1ue's avatar
c1ue
Dec 24, 2020

No one responds to "hi" in SF because responding is extremely likely to get a solicitation for money.

As for lack of density being why SF is so split up - that might be a part, but I would ascribe Proposition 13 induced inequality to be a greater cause.

Go to Zillow and poke around the fanciest neighborhoods, like the top of Pacific Heights. You'll find many, many $5M+ properties where the owner pays $2500 in property tax. The same holds true everywhere else. This is multi-generational economic inequality - and generational economic inequality is one aspect of feudalism.

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sp6r=underrated's avatar
sp6r=underrated
Dec 24, 2020

I moved out to SF in 2012. I was a causality of the Great Recession, unemployed living in my folks home at 29, when I found a 60k government job in San Mateo County. Knowing few people here I decided to take the plunge because I needed to get out in the world.

I never saw the social vibrancy that Noah mentioned in 2012. The City was always culturally segregated to me from day one. I've lived in Minneapolis, Chicago and upstate NY suburbs. All of them had more social interaction than SF.

It took me years to build a social life out here. Each friendship ended once people had a kid they had to move.

Now it is 2020, all the friends I made live in Sacramento, Inland Empire, etc. I wish I never moved here. The City is anti-family.

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