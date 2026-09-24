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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
43m

When you first posted this, I pointed out that there is no theory in there of how to get actual rights to Native Americans.

In 2020, McGirt vs. Oklahoma, the Supreme Court ruled in a majority opinion from Judge Gorsuch, that held that the domain reserved for the Muscogee Nation by Congress in the 19th century has never been disestablished and constitutes Indian country for the purposes of the Major Crimes Act, meaning that the state of Oklahoma has no right to prosecute American Indians for crimes allegedly committed therein. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the McGirt rationale to rule nine other Indigenous nations had not been disestablished. As a result, almost the entirety of the eastern half of what is now the state of Oklahoma remains Indian country, meaning that criminal prosecutions of Native Americans for offenses therein falls outside the jurisdiction of Oklahoma’s court system.

To quote Gorsuch on the case, who I don't like, as he starts by paraphrasing the Plaintiffs making a similar argument to Noah Smith

“Yes, promises were made, but the price of keeping them has become too great, so now we should just cast a blind eye.... ...We reject that thinking, unlawful acts, performed long enough and with sufficient vigor, are never enough to amend the law. To hold otherwise would be to elevate the most brazen and longstanding injustices over the law, both rewarding wrong and failing those in the right.”

Now, beyond the basic legal and moral argument that these treaties were legal treaties and they shouldn't be broken, there is a meta argument.

No Supreme Court Justice in say 1950 would have treated Native American treaties as anything other than toilet paper. Native Americans were the villains in Westerns, a sad people, vanishing from America and right to vanish.

It would take the Native occupation of Alcatraz in 1969, writers like Sherman Alexie, and cultural productions like land acknowledgements to bring Americans at large, including Conservative Supreme Court Justices, to the widespread acceptance that lots of Native American land was illegally expropriated.

Noah Smith here has no theory of change for how we get from "the villainous savages in John Wayne movies who have no recognized rights" to "legally recognized and protected sovereign nations under US suzerainty"

It just happened magically.

Are land acknowledgements the best way to raise popular consciousness? Certainly debatable.

But was a mass cultural shift to get Americans to recognize the base MORAL injustice of Indian removal required for Native Americans to get their LEGAL rights recognized?

Yes.

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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
23m

First I'd heard of "Land Utterances." And in what universe is that mainstream or even Progressive Dem? I mean I'm retired, and read NYT and liberal substacks for hours daily; and/or watch MS-Now, PBS, and other liberal programming on TV, and I've never heard any mention of Land Utterances on any of these programs.

Sure, there's the descendants of various pre-colonial ethnic groups, from Guam to upstate NY, who want reparations of various sorts, justice, and so on, from federal and state governments. Like wanting salmon fishing rights guaranteed by treaty. And Dems are usually the only people who even remotely entertain such demands and requests.

Secondly, if there are ever reparations that include land or payment for land, the situation on Guam is illustrative of the abuses of eminent domain by, in that case, the US military. Who effectively stole something like 68% of the island from its' 100k inhabitants--US citizens btw; reimbursing those dispossessed with pennies on the dollar. I mean I get that American colonialism has been far more gentle than that of other industrial powers. But that doesn't mean we're free of dirt in our past.

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