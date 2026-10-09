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Daniel Sisson's avatar
Daniel Sisson
11h

At some point as a species we have to make it past this.

Like we all stopped smoking, we're gonna have to do the same with short-form content and modern social media.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
11h

Great essay. I found out the other day that in the US the annual suicide rate since 2000 correlates almost perfectly (0.97-0.98) with the incidence of Smartphone ownership and Social Media use. It falls well short of conclusive proof but new media do seem to create a sort of quiet havoc - like Hannibal Lecter whispering to Miggs. Nothing with a social dimension is exempt, it seems.

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